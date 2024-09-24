Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.99 on Monday. Cintas has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

