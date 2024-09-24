Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) & Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tango Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 96.92%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $500.00, indicating a potential upside of 135,585.21%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Tango Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -274.04% -44.73% -28.79% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -70,194.55% -269.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $42.51 million 19.33 -$101.74 million ($1.13) -6.81 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($280.98) 0.00

Panbela Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Panbela Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. It has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

