Head to Head Contrast: Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $684.87 million 0.70 $14.79 million $0.24 61.96 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $23.77 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

This table compares Marcus and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus -3.11% -1.36% -0.60% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marcus and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Marcus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Marcus beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

