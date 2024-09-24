Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $1,582.58

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,582.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,947.00 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,962.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,722.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

