Financial Analysis: BioLargo (BLGO) versus Its Peers

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.84 billion $211.64 million 68.77

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioLargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1251 1567 44 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 14.63%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

