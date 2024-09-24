Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $237.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.40.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $270.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 278.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $270.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average is $204.37.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,219.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,527 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

