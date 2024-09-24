Analyzing HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HOYA pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectris and HOYA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.80 billion 2.01 $180.81 million N/A N/A HOYA $5.49 billion 8.90 $1.26 billion $3.57 39.00

Volatility and Risk

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Spectris has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectris and HOYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 0 1 4.00 HOYA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A HOYA 23.32% 20.72% 16.44%

Summary

HOYA beats Spectris on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

