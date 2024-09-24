Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $218,000.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

