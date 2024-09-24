Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $78.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.80 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

