Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $15.11

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.