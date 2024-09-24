Head to Head Contrast: Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) versus Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group -59.69% N/A -15.92%

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Wrap Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Bridger Aerospace Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -3.84 Bridger Aerospace Group $73.25 million 1.55 -$77.36 million ($1.75) -1.38

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

