TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $7.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $26,554,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

