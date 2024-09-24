Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $62.86

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $60.86 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,768,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

