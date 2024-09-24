Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $9.83

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,497.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,639 shares of company stock worth $2,676,719 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

