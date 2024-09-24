Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $17.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

