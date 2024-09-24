Financial Analysis: Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tower Semiconductor and Solar Enertech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.78, indicating that its stock price is 5,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 35.58% 8.33% 6.95% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Solar Enertech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 3.32 $518.49 million $4.41 9.56 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Solar Enertech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Solar Enertech

(Get Free Report)

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

