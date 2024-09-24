Financial Contrast: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grab and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. CBIZ has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than CBIZ.

This table compares Grab and CBIZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.58 billion 5.54 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -52.14 CBIZ $1.65 billion 2.07 $120.97 million $2.47 27.57

CBIZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -8.24% -3.35% -2.50% CBIZ 7.12% 14.58% 5.78%

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Grab on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.