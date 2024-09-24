Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) Critical Analysis

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Editas Medicine -288.59% -62.61% -42.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Editas Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A Editas Medicine $67.03 million 4.49 -$153.22 million ($2.10) -1.74

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Editas Medicine 0 7 4 0 2.36

Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 197.81%.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Editas Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.