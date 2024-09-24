Critical Survey: Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) versus York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) and Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for York Water and Manila Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score York Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Manila Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio York Water $73.24 million 7.43 $23.76 million $1.70 22.31 Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.21

This table compares York Water and Manila Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

York Water has higher revenue and earnings than Manila Water. Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than York Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares York Water and Manila Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets York Water 31.27% 10.32% 3.88% Manila Water N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manila Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of York Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.8%. York Water pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. York Water has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

York Water beats Manila Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships. It serves customers in the fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, air conditioning systems, laundry detergents, barbells, and motorcycle industries in 56 municipalities within four counties in south-central Pennsylvania. The York Water Company was incorporated in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. The company offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. It also provides its services to people in the East Zone encompassing cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. The company serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. Manila Water Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

