Analyzing Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND)

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Immuneering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A -205.13% -94.22% Immuneering N/A -66.03% -58.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearmind Medicine and Immuneering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Immuneering 0 3 4 0 2.57

Immuneering has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 339.02%. Given Immuneering’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and Immuneering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A Immuneering $320,000.00 265.95 -$53.47 million ($1.87) -1.53

Clearmind Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immuneering.

Summary

Immuneering beats Clearmind Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearmind Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.