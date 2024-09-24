Head to Head Comparison: Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Exelon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $16.25 million 0.78 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Exelon $22.75 billion 1.78 $2.33 billion $2.32 17.41

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Exelon 10.65% 9.40% 2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.9% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 0 10 4 0 2.29

Exelon has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Exelon beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

