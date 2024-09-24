Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Financial Comparison

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 5 3 0 0 1.38 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus price target of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 15.90%. Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.54%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

This table compares Beyond Meat and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -98.95% N/A -26.84% Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $317.78 million 1.30 -$338.14 million ($5.16) -1.23 Sow Good $41.61 million 2.73 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.97

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Meat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

