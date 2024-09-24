Comparing Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Cineplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cineplex pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Manchester United pays out -14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cineplex pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $661.76 million 3.99 -$34.55 million ($0.62) -25.87 Cineplex N/A N/A N/A $1.02 8.07

This table compares Manchester United and Cineplex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cineplex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Cineplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -17.28% -68.53% -3.84% Cineplex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manchester United and Cineplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cineplex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Cineplex has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Cineplex.

Summary

Cineplex beats Manchester United on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens. The company also operates cineplex.com, a website that offers streaming video, movie information, showtimes and ability to buy tickets online, entertainment news, and box office reports, as well as advertising and digital commerce solutions; Cineplex mobile app; and the Cineplex Store, which provides transactional video-on-demand, including Home Premiere services, such as premium video on demand and premium electronic sell through services. In addition, it incorporates advertising mediums related to theatre exhibition; and offers digital signage solutions and in-store retail media networks for various brands in shopping centers, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment destinations. Further, the company operates location-based entertainment establishments, including The Rec Room, a social entertainment destination for millennials that offers a range of entertainment options, such as simulation, redemption, video, recreational gaming, attractions, and a live entertainment venue for watching entertainment programming; Playdium, a complex designed for teens and families; and Cineplex Junxion, an entertainment concept for movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances, as well as in-theatre gaming centers. Additionally, it offers Scene+, a customer loyalty program designed to offer members discounts and the opportunity to earn and redeem points. Cineplex Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

