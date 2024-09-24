Head-To-Head Review: Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) vs. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) and Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Exicure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A -288.02% -71.17% Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.52% -56.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Exicure and Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exicure and Reneo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Reneo Pharmaceuticals 1 7 0 0 1.88

Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.01, indicating a potential upside of 698.01%. Given Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reneo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exicure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exicure and Reneo Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $500,000.00 69.73 -$16.91 million ($1.52) -2.65 Reneo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.39 million ($2.17) -0.64

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Reneo Pharmaceuticals. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reneo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reneo Pharmaceuticals beats Exicure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

