William Blair Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $18.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $468.80 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.