MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head-To-Head Contrast

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Symbolic Logic pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.3%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and Symbolic Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Symbolic Logic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $21.91 million 1.84 $5.17 million $0.25 8.02 Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A

Symbolic Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.49% 22.77% 16.64% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and a point of sale solution that covers dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management; and managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and a mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.