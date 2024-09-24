United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $350.36 Average PT from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $355.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,056 shares of company stock worth $35,319,164. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

