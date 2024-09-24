Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $9.79

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 775,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,466,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.