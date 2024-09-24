Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $31.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.36%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

