Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $60.60 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

