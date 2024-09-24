James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $11.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have commented on JRVR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on James River Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth $93,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.