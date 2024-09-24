Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $27.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:STLA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

