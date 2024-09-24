Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:GXTG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.