Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
