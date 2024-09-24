Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$112.30

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$112.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$95.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$98.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.75.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.1078494 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.86%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

