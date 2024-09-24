Analysts Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Target Price at $51.40

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,705 shares of company stock worth $437,701. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 96.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 382,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

