Analysts Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Target Price at $51.40

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 96.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 382,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
DYN opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.