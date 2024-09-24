CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $8.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.
Several analysts recently commented on CX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
