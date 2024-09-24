Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $7.28

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.
SEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEAT
Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Shares of SEAT opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $749.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.