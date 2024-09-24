Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

MGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $1,894,000.

Metagenomi stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Metagenomi will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

