Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,542,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,679% from the average daily volume of 91,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

