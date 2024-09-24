Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in BCE by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

