Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $215.29 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

