Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.21 on Monday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,633 shares of company stock valued at $18,100,349. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

