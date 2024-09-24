FY2025 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Boosted by Analyst

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.

BCE Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.16. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

