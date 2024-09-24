FY2025 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Boosted by Analyst

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion.
BCE Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.16. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
BCE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.