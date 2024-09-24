Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on LECO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $187.28 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.