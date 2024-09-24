Foran Mining Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Foran Mining in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Foran Mining stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77.

