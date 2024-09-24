FY2025 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITGR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Integer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

