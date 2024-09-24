Zacks Research Weighs in on International Paper’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Down 0.6 %

IP stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $927,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

