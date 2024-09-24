FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Foran Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foran Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Foran Mining stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 3.82. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$4.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.