NanoXplore Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NanoXplore Trading Down 0.9 %

GRA opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$388.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.47.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

