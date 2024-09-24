Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERE. Desjardins raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

